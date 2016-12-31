HM Courts Service: Results list for December 12 to 16, 2016

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and South East Hampshire Magistrates’ Court sitting at Portsmouth from December 12 to 16, 2016.

David Baber, 41, of Lincombe Road, Downend, was given an eight-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting drink-driving (138mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) at Holdens Caravan Park, Bracklesham, on August 8, 2016. He must pay £115 victim surcharge, £300 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 36 months. He was given a two-week concurrent prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and a restraining order after admitting assault by beating in Bracklesham Bay on August 8, 2016. He was given a two-week consecutive prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting failing to surrender to custody at Worthing Magistrates’ Court on August 25, 2016. He also admitted assaulting a police constable and driving without a licence, no separate penalty.

Mark Courtney, 36, of Connaught House, The Esplanade, Bognor Regis, was fined £50 and must pay £70 costs after admitting breaching a community order by failing to attend appointments on November 11 and 17, 2016.

John Bass, 77, of Cardinals Drive, Bognor Regis, was fined £692 and must pay £69 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (80mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Pagham Road, Bognor Regis, on November 18, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Ronald Fogg, 75, of St Michael’s Close, Northchapel, was fined £50 and must pay £200 compensation after admitting causing £600 damage to a police radio in Northchapel on November 27, 2016. He was fined £80 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting obstructing a police constable in Northchapel on November 27, 2016.

Jayne Phillips-Hill, 62, of Chaucer Drive, West Wittering, was given a community order with Supervision Requirement and must pay £60 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting dishonestly making a statement to Chichester District Council, failing to disclose an occupational pension, with a view to obtaining Housing Benefit and Council Tax Benefit on or about August 6, 2010; failing to notify Chichester District Council of increased income, a change affecting Housing Benefit, between March 12, 2012, and June 30, 2013; and failing to notify Chichester District Council of increased income, a change affecting Council Tax Benefit, between March 12, 2012, and June 30, 2013.

Bozena Kisliak, 36, of Clarence Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £290 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after being found guilty of stealing items worth £55 from Wilko, Bognor Regis, on October 23, 2016.

Sebastian Locke, 29, of Flansham Lane, Bognor Regis, was fined £560 and must pay £56 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after being found guilty of failing to stop after an accident in Chichester Road, Bognor Regis, on May 14, 2015, in which damage was caused to another vehicle. His driving record was endorsed with eight points. He also admitted failing to report an accident to police and driving without due care and attention, no separate penalties.

Natalie Stewart, 30, of Langley Road, Portsmouth, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with Rehabilitation Activity Requirement after admitting stealing items worth £458 from John Lewis, Chichester, on November 15, 2016, having targeted out of area. She must pay £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Nazrul Miah, 40, of St James Square, Chichester, was fined £660 and must pay £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after being found guilty of failing to identify a driver when required by police in Shoreham on April 20, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with six points.

Andrew Tunnel, 51, of Mallard Crescent, Bognor Regis, was fined £54 and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving over the 30mph speed limit on the A29 Coldwaltham on March 7, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

Lee Neale, 45, of Lennox Street, Bognor Regis, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting harassment, breaching a restraining order, in Findon on October 7, 2016.

Oliver Byrne, 21, of Miles Cottages, Taylors Lane, Bosham, was fined £233 and must pay £70 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £300 costs, after admitting failing to report an accident in Collyer Avenue, Bognor Regis, on March 6, 2016, in which damage was caused to another vehicle. His driving record was endorsed with five points. He also admitted failing to stop after an accident and driving without due care and attention, no separate penalties.

Michael Clark, 50, of East Bracklesham Drive, Bracklesham, was given a 12-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, after admitting assault by beating in Havant on May 16, 2016. He must pay £339 compensation, £115 victim surcharge and £620 costs.

