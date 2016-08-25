HM Courts Service: Latest results list for Chichester and Worthing, from August 8 to 12, 2016

The following are the latest results contributed by HM Courts Service, for cases sentenced by West Sussex Magistrates’ Court sitting at Worthing and Chichester from August 8 to 12, 2016.

Peter Deller, 61, of Juniper Close, Bognor Regis, was fined £500 and must pay £75 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting supplying services in Bognor Regis between May 1, 2014, and January 7, 2015, in contravention of a condition imposed on May 1, 2014, that services were not to be made security had been given for payment of VAT.

PJD Installations Ltd, of Juniper Close, Bognor Regis, must pay £822.50 compensation for supplying services in Bognor Regis between May 1, 2014, and January 7, 2015, in contravention of a condition imposed on May 1, 2014, that services were not to be made security had been given for payment of VAT.

Christopher Lawler, 42, of Gloster Drive, Bognor Regis, was fined £40 and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £70 costs, after admitting being the registered owner of a vehicle that did not meet insurance requirements in Bognor Regis on February 4, 2016.

Kamil Taylor, 19, of Sturges Road, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £100 compensation after admitting two charges of assault by beating in Bognor Regis on April 13, 2016. He must pay £20 victim surcharge, £350 costs.

Louis Downes, 22, of The Moat, Pulborough, was fined £40 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Pulborough on July 16, 2016. He was fined £80 after admitting damaging a vehicle in Pulborough on July 16, 2016.

Stevie Jenner, 26, of Taylors Close, Yapton, was fined £120 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting driving without due care and attention in Felpham Way, Bognor Regis, on June 13, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

Vytautas Meskelevicius, 25, of Linden Road, Bognor Regis, was fined £345 and must pay £35 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (80mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) in Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, on July 19, 2016. He was disqualified from driving for 20 months. He also admitted driving without insurance and without a licence, no separate penalty.

Graham Pay, 60, of Sandymount Avenue, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £50 costs, after admitting possessing cannabis in Bognor Regis on July 21, 2016.

Guy Vinall, 53, of Funtington, was given a community order and must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting drink-driving (258mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Frederick Road, Chichester, on April 21, 2015. He was disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Chanice Hammond, 21, of Lennox Road, Chichester, was fined £118 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting disorderly behaviour while drunk in Chichester Gate on July 21, 2016.

Daniel Oakley, 27, of Glamis Court, Glamis Street, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay 320 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting assault by beating in Bognor Regis on July 5, 2016.

George Gregory, 24, of Adversane Caravan Park, Stane Street, Adversane, was fined £300 and must pay £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting trespassing on land at Lee Farm, Patching, in pursuit of game, woodcocks, snipes or conies.

David Rogers, 35, of Longford Road, Bognor Regis, was discharged conditionally for 18 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £770 costs, after being found guilty of drink-driving (102mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath) inthe car park to the rear of Austen Court, Longford Road, Bognor Regis, on April 25, 2016. His driving record was endorsed with ten points (no disqualification due to shortness of distance driven).

Tomasz Listing, 40, of The Paddock, South Bersted, was given a community order and must carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work after admitting drink-driving (242mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood) in Town Cross Avenue, Bognor Regis, on June 9, 2016. He must pay £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs, and was disqualified from driving for 25 months.

Michelle Willis, 37, of Caspian Close, Fishbourne, was discharged conditionally for 12 months and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting stealing four bottles of spirits worth £104 from Tesco, Bognor Regis, on July 27, 2016.

Matthew Coone, 26, of Tuscan Avenue, Bognor Regis, was fined £40 and must pay £20 victim surcharge, £85 costs, after admitting failing to stop at a red light in Felpham Way, Bognor Regis, on December 6, 2015. His driving record was endorsed with three points.

