COUNTY NEWS: UPDATE: Police appeal for CCTV of pub assault

Police investigating an assault in on a man as he left a pub yesterday are appealing for anyone with CCTV to get in touch.

Police investigating an assault in Worthing on a man leaving a pub yesterday are appealing for anyone with CCTV to get in touch.

A 25-year-old local man was taken to Worthing Hospital with a serious head injury following the attack in Warwick Street at about 2am on Saturday.

He had earlier been drinking at The Warwick pub, and upon leaving the premises, he was punched to the back of the head from behind, causing him to fall to the ground.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 5ft 11ins, of medium build, and with hair styled with a quiff. He was wearing a black hoody with the hood up, dark trousers and black footwear.

Following the assault, the offender was seen to run south down an alley towards Bedford Row.

Detective Sergeant Simon Dunn said: “There was also an altercation inside The Warwick pub shortly before the attack, which we believe may be linked.

“We are reviewing CCTV from the pub and the surrounding area, and we want to hear from local residents who have CCTV in the vicinity of Bedford Row which could assist in our investigation.

“We’d also like to hear from anyone who has any knowledge of who was responsible for the assault to get in touch.”

The victim has since been transferred to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting Operation Aspro.

Alternatively, members of the public can call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.