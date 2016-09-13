COUNTY NEWS: Mother’s fury at not being told of her baby killer’s release from prison

A mother has spoken of the horror she felt at finding out the man who caused the death of her baby daughter had been released from prison, without her knowing.

Georgina Hummel, 23, of Summerdown Close, Durrington, had just started working in the Golden Lion pub in Durrington and found out the news from a customer and former friend of her former boyfriend – who had spotted him in Worthing.

Jerome Edwards was was found guilty of the manslaughter of 11-month-old Crystal Hall-Hummel at Lewes Crown Court in 2012, after forcefully shaking her.

He was given an eight-year sentence, but was released in December last year.

Edwards denied the charge and said he tried to resuscitate baby Crystal after he woke to find her limp and blue while babysitting.

Miss Hummel said she was advised she would be told when Edwards was released, but said she had to ring police herself to confirm it.

She said: “I cannot explain how I felt when I found out – I ended up breaking down at my new job and ran out crying to my boss. It makes me so upset and angry – I have got to live with this for the rest of my life and let my two other daughters know about what happened to their sister.”

Following the two-week trial, the jury unanimously found him guilty.

Miss Hummel said she got in contact with a victim support service and claimed they said they were just as ‘shocked’ to learn of Edwards’ release as they had ’not been informed either’.

“I feel like I have had no support and ringing these services has been like I am talking about a petty crime,” she added.

Dave Morris, of Sussex Probation, said he could not comment on individual cases, but said the policy is usually for the prison to inform the probation service when a defendant is due to be released so any victims can be told.

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said people who have signed up to victim support have the right to be told information about an offender: “Victims of crime and their relatives deserve the best possible support. This was an appalling crime and our thoughts are with the family of Crystal Hall-Hummel.”

