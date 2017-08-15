COUNTY NEWS: Man charged following seven-hour police siege

A Sussex man is facing a firearms charge following a seven-hour police siege on Sunday (August 13).

Richard Staunton, 42, a stonemason, of Irving Walk, Crawley, appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court today (August 15).

Armed police at the scene. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

He is due to appear at Lewes Crown Court on Tuesday, September 12, a Crawley Magistrates’ Court spokesman has confirmed.

He has been charged with possession of an improvised explosive firearm with intent to cause police officers to believe that unlawful violence would be used against them or another, contrary to section 16A of and Schedule 6 to the Firearms Act 1968, said police.

Irving Walk in Tilgate had to be evacuated on Sunday due to the siege, which came to an end just before 11pm.

The road was cordoned off for five hours while armed police negotiated with a man in a house. An ambulance also attended the scene.

Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

Families were moved into the nearby Tilgate Community Centre, to make way for officers who were at the scene for seven hours.

A resident who lives in nearby Nash Road told the Observer a bomb disposal team had arrived on scene on Monday morning (August 14), and residents were not allowed out of their homes.

