COUNTY NEWS: Man arrested on suspicion of West Sussex murder

Police investigating the murder of a man at his home in West Sussex have made an arrest, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Stephen Frith was found dead at his home in Tarring Road, Worthing, on Friday October 27.

Saul Nightingale. Picture: Sussex Police

A police spokesman said Saul Nightingale, 37, was arrested in Worthing town centre this afternoon on suspicion of the murder.

The arrest follows an appeal from officers yesterday for information on Nightingale’s whereabouts.

Police have said enquiries are continuing.