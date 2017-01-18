COUNTY NEWS: House turned into cannabis factory

A landlady has spoken of her shock after she discovered her property had been turned into a cannabis factory.

Nancy Lo lives in London, and owns a house in Westcourt Road, Worthing which she had rented out to two tenants since August last year.

Upon arriving at her property on Saturday, she found it was abandoned – and had been used to grow cannabis plants.

