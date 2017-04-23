COUNTY NEWS: Ambulance crew call police after man stabbed in Sussex street

Paramedics called police after attending a man with stab wounds to his back and neck on Friday evening, Sussex Police has confirmed.

Police said the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening and he was already in an ambulance by the time officers arrived at the scene in Priory Road, Hastings, at around 6.15pm.

The victim told officers he knew the man who attacked him and the suspect is being actively looked for by police, a police spokesman said.

Witnesses are asked to contact DC Rob Mitchell Davis at Hastings Police Station on 101 extension 560414.

