Concern for teenager missing from Sidlesham

Did you witness a teenager trying to get a lift in the Chichester area?

That is the question Sussex Police is asking over concerns for a missing Iranian teenager who was last seen in the Sidlesham area last month.

Bawan Rasoli, 14, was last seen at the place he had been staying at 5.30am on Saturday, September 30, and it is believed he may have travelled to London, police said.

Inspector Roy Hodder said: “We are extremely concerned for Bawan as he does not speak any English.

“He is 5ft 7in, of slight build and with short dark brown hair.

“We believe he may have left in the early hours of September 30 and had no access to transport.

“Did you see a young person walking in the area or trying to catch a lift? We need your help to find him and check he is OK.”

Anyone with any information on Bawan should report online or call 101, quoting reference 474 of 30/09.