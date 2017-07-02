Concern for missing Brighton woman

Police say they are ‘really concerned’ about the welfare of a missing Brighton woman.

Kathleen Phelps, 65, has been missing from York Road in Brighton since the early hours of Friday morning, June 30, Sussex Police said in a missing person alert.

The alert added that Kathleen suffers with dizziness and has not been seen or heard from since leaving her home on Thursday night.

Police are asking hotels to see if she has booked in, and described her as slim with short, grey hair.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should call 999, or email Sussex Police at 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting the reference number 1468 OF 30/06/2017.

