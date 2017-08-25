Concern for foreign student missing from Chichester

A young Vietnamese student has disappeared from the host family he was staying with in Chichester, police said.

Tian Anh Tran, 16, arrived in the UK on July 21 on a student visa and was studying at Chichester College.

According to police he left college at 12.30pm on Tuesday, August 22, and hasn’t been seen since.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “He is described as reliable, punctual and hard-working.

“He had expressed a wish to stay in the UK, but he has no money, speaks very little English and because of his age, there are concerns for his welfare.”

Tian is described by police as 5ft tall, of slim build, oriental appearance with short thick black hair.

He was wearing a burgundy-coloured round-neck top with a large white V shaped logo on the chest, blue jeans and a short dark coloured zip-up jacket.

Anyone who knows of his whereabouts or who may have seen him since he left college on Tuesday is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 1067 of 22/08.

