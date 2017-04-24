Chichester school’s website hacked

A primary school near Chichester had its website hacked with content that ‘caused concern among parents about the safety of their children at the school’, police reported.

In a statement posted by at 9.45pm on Sunday, April 24, Sussex Police said the website of North Mundham Primary School had been hacked but moved to reassure parents that they should attend the school this morning.

The statement in full reads: “Sussex Police have received numerous reports of the website of North Mundham primary school in Chichester being “hacked”.

“The images and general content of the hacked site have caused concern among parents about the safety of their children at school.

“Sussex Police would like to reassure both parents and staff alike, that initial investigations have not identified a specific threat in relation to this activity.

“The nature of the hack would appear to be largely malicious in nature and Sussex Police have not received any credible or specific intelligence that would lead us to recommend children are kept away from school.

“This will be kept under constant review into Monday 24th April, and any change in circumstances will be communicated. “Sussex Police will continue to investigate and will liaise with the school in the morning, deploying reassurance patrols should this be deemed necessary.

“If parents or staff have any further concerns or new information, please contact Sussex Police on 101 quoting reference 1137 of 23/04/17.”

