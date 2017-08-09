Chichester restaurant director fined and banned for employing illegal worker

A restaurant director has been disqualified for six years after employing an illegal worker, the Home Office said.

Masum Ahmed, director of India Gate in St Pancras, Chichester, was found to have failed to comply with immigration law after an investigation by the Insolvency Service.

The Secretary of State accepted a disqualification undertaking from Mr Ahmed on July 6, which prevents him from directly or indirectly becoming involved in the promotion, formation or management of a limited company until July 2023.

The Insolvency Service found he had failed to ensure relevant immigration checks were completed and documents retained, resulting in the employment of an illegal worker.

Consequently, a penalty notice of £15,000 was issued by the Home Office.

India Gate was the trading name of Chi Spice Limited, which was placed into liquidation in August 2016, owing creditors in excess of £55,000, the Home Office said.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “Illegal working is not victimless.

“It undercuts honest employers, cheats legitimate job seekers out of employment opportunities and defrauds the taxpayer.”

“Businesses should be aware that they have a duty to check that their staff have permission to work in the UK.

“We are happy to work with employers who play by the rules but those who do not, should know that they will not go under our radar.”

Senior investigator Robert Clarke added: “The Insolvency Service rigorously pursues directors who fail to pay fines imposed by the government for breaking employment and immigration laws. We have worked closely in this case with our colleagues at the Home Office to achieve this disqualification.

“The director sought an unfair advantage over his competitors by employing individuals who did not have the right to work in the UK in breach of his duties as a director.

“The public has a right to expect that those who break the law will face the consequences.

“Running a limited company, means you have statutory protections as well as obligations.

“If you fail to comply with your obligations then the Insolvency Service will investigate you.”

