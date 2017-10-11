Charity box stolen in Barnham break-in

An independent coffee shop in Barnham has been broken into by heartless thieves who stole the till and a charity pot.

The door window of Sussex Barrister was smashed either last night or early this morning and the premises was vandalised.

Owner John Barber-Bacon said he had reported it to police and hopes CCTV outside the Co-Op next-door will have captured them.

He said: “There wasn’t much money in the till but the charity pot for the foodbank was stolen, who does that?

“I’ll need a new till and new window but for me the main damage is a day’s trading.”

John hopes to reopen tomorrow.

