Cars vandalised with paint in Pagham

Cars parked in a quiet residential street in Pagham have been completely covered in white paint in an apparent act of vandalism.

Three cars are said to have been vandalised using white emulsion in Well Road overnight.

The cars covered in paint in Well Road, Pagham

Mik Chinery, who lives in Well Road, said: “I got up this morning (Friday, August 11) at 6am and saw the three cars totally vandalised with white emulsion paint.

“It’s a very quiet neighbourhood here, not a lot goes on so it was quite a shock.”

