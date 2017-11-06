Break-in at Chichester hairdressers

Around £4,000 of stock was stolen by thieves who raided a Chichester hairdressers at the weekend.

Creations Hair and Beauty in Southgate was broken into on Saturday night.

A large window was smashed with what is believed to be a crowbar and the thieves targeted GHDs, according to manager Emma Shepherd.

Emma said: “As a small local business this has a massive effect on turnover especially with the run up to Christmas.

“Although we have this in the hands of the insurance company, the hassle and cost involved is huge.

“We urge anyone with any information to come forward.”

The Observer has contacted Sussex Police and is waiting for a response.