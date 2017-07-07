Attempted robbery in Bognor street leaves woman’s hand fractured

A 61-year-old woman was left with multiple fractures to her hand after an attempted robbery in a Bognor street on Thursday, June 29, according to police.

Police said the victim was walking to work at 8.45am in Sylvan Way, when a man ran up and pushed her to the ground, then tried to take property from her pockets.

She resisted and he ran off empty-handed in the direction of Nyewood Lane, police added.

PC Stuart Bethan said: “She was very shocked and sustained multiple fractures to her hand as well as grazing and bruising to her right side.

“The suspect is described as white, in his early 20s, 5’8”-5’10” and of slim build.

“He was wearing a black or navy blue hooded top with blue jeans.”

Witnesses are asked to contact police online or call 101, quoting serial 309 of 29/06. Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

