Arrests after ‘acid attack’

Police have arrested two men after a man was attacked with what police believe to be acid this afternoon (December 22).

Police said they were called to Buckingham Road in Worthing at around 2.10pm to reports a man had been attacked.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “It is reported the man had a liquid thrown at him, believed to have been acid. He is being taken to hospital to be treated.

“Two people, a 37-year-old man and a 33-year-old man both from Worthing, have been arrested for GBH. They are currently in custody.

“It is believed they are all known to each other.”

