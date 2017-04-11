90-year-old woman at home during Arundel break-in

A 90-year-old woman was at home, in Walberton, when an intruder smashed the glass to her kitchen door and gained access, according to Sussex Police.

Police said the address in Prime Close, Walberton, Arundel, was broken into at around 8.45pm on Saturday (April 8).

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Officers were called after it was reported that someone had used a stone to smash the glass in the kitchen door.

“The victim, a 90-year-old female, was at home at the time of the incident and noticed a muddy footprint on her kitchen floor as she went out to see what the noise was. Nothing was stolen during the break-in, likely due to the fact that the intruders were disturbed by the homeowner.

“Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw or heard anything suspicious is asked to contact Sussex Police online via https://sussex.police.uk/contact-us/response-to-appeal/ or call 101 quoting serial 1324 of 08/04. Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/ or call 0800 555 111.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.