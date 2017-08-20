Cream tea raises funds for charity

A group of 22 members and supporters of the Bognor Branch of NASS raised more than £150 for the charity by enjoying a cream tea together.

NASS is the charity for people who have AS, and the fundraising event took place on Saturday, July 29, at the Selsey home of chair Anthony Tuffin and his wife Rosemarie.

Members and supporters came together for the cream tea fundraising event

The raffle raised £60 of the grand total. This was organized by Clare Wilton of Chichester.

Originally planned for the garden, tea was served indoors due to the rain, but that did not spoil the event.

Thanking the guests, Anthony Tuffin explained that Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS) was a painful form of arthritis and NASS helped sufferers by providing essential physiotherapy, which is not available regularly on the NHS.

This was the fifth cream tea for Bognor NASS, and brings the total raised to more than £1,100.

Helping to raise funds for the charity

AS is a painful, progressive form of inflammatory arthritis, and an estimated 200,000 have it in the UK – that’s twice the number who have Parkinson’s Disease or multiple sclerosis (MS).

AS sometimes leads to irreversible fusing of the spine and it can also affect other joints, tendons and ligaments. Eyes, bowel, skin, lungs and heart may also be affected.

There is currently no cure for AS. It is managed by a combination of pain relief and stretching exercises.

AS patients, mainly in the Bognor and Chichester area, meet for gym and hydrotherapy exercise at 6pm every Wednesday at the Bognor Regis War Memorial Hospital.

Anyone wishing to get in touch with the branch should contact Anthony Tuffin on 01243 604715. For more information about NASS, visit www.nass.co.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.