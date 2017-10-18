COUNTY NEWS: Sussex pub comes top in national awards

A Sussex pub has scooped a top national award.

The Crown was the winner of this year’s OFM’s (Observer Food Monthly) Best Place to Drink award.

The Hastings pub was opened more than three years ago by Andrew Swan and Tess Eaton.

It had been boarded up for two years prior to the pair stumbling across the site while touring the UK in their campervan.

Tess and Andrew moved down from Leeds, deciding that Hastings was the perfect place to live and start a new venture.

Tess said: “We knew a little while before the news was announced that we’d won the award but had to keep it a secret, which was a bit tricky.

“We were definitely surprised when we found out, as it’s a national award given as a result of votes by readers, which makes it all the more special.

“We’re delighted to receive the award and would like to thank everyone who voted for us. It’s fantastic.

“This is our first business we’ve owned and we opened in July 2014.”

More than 20 staff work at the venue.

Tess and Andrew decided when opening the Crown that they would source as much local talent as possible and act as a showcase for artists.

Tess said: “All of the artwork on display on the walls changes every two months and is available to buy.

“All of the work on show is also by local artists.”

The tables at the Crown were also handmade by Hastings & Bexhill Wood Recycling.

The Crown also offers lots of local beers, as well as a selection of ales and ciders from 1066 Country and its surroundings, such as from Romney Marsh Brewery.

Tess added: “All of the flowers in the pub come from my mother’s garden on the West Hill.”

There has been a pub on the site where the Crown is located since the mid-18th century.

The Crown’s opening in July 2014 attracted hundreds of people.