COUNTY NEWS: Sussex man through to Let It Shine live shows

The magic continues for Sussex native Craig Webb, who is through to the live shows of BBC’s Let It Shine competition.

Craig, 28, and his new group Neon Panda will now sing in front of a live audience as they compete to secure the grand prize of starring in a special Take That-themed stage show.

Let’s show what a boy from Crawley can be capable of Craig Webb

“It is like a mix of excitement and nerves,” said Craig, who hails from West Green in Crawley. “I have never been on live TV before.

“It’s quite full on. They are looking for five guys that can sing and dance at the same time and do it well.

“It takes a lot of stamina and a lot of practice,” he added.

Craig is now living with the four other members of Neon Panda, spending long hours practicing for their performance this Saturday.

“It is very exciting. We want to be the best we can be.”

A former student at Ifield Community College, Craig lives in West Green in Crawley but works as a singing waiter at a cocktail bar in Soho in London.

While Craig is competing, his family at home are following his progress closely, with his mother, brothers and grandfather all cheering him on.

“Everyone has been amazing, they have been really supportive,” Craig said, also thanking everyone on social media who have expressed their support.

“I’ve had a lot of support from everyone in Crawley town.

“Let’s show what a boy from Crawley can be capable of,” he added.

Asked what it would be like to win the competition, Craig said he feels it’s ‘important just to focus on now and this live show and be in the moment’.

However, he added: “The closer you get, the more rounds you get through, the more your hope grows and the more you see it happening. It would be amazing to go all the way.”

Keep an eye on Craig’s progress on the show by tuning in to BBC One on Saturdays at 7pm.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.