COUNTY NEWS: Road closed as police monitor Sussex countryside ‘rave’

A road has been closed ‘for the foreseeable future’ as police monitor a rave taking place in the South Downs, a spokesperson confirmed.

Officers were called to the area near Falmer, East Sussex, at around 3am, a Sussex Police spokesperson said.

Falmer Road has been closed in both directions between the Amex stadium and the junction with Bexhill Road in Woodingdean, the spokesperson said.

Police are ‘monitoring the situation’ and the road is likely to be closed for the foreseeable future, the spokesperson said, adding that no noise complaints had been received.

Last Friday, police issued an appeal for residents to be ‘their eyes and ears’ and alert them of any suspicions that an illegal rave was being set up.

A spokesperson said: “As another Bank Holiday approaches the attraction of outdoor raves in rural areas increases and Sussex Police are asking people to keep an eye out so that fledgling events can be nipped in the bud.”

The road has been closed

Inspector Kris Ottery said: “While some may see them as harmless, they can cause distress and inconvenience to people living locally, but more importantly, as they are unlicensed and unmonitored, they are potentially dangerous places to be for those taking part.”

