COUNTY NEWS: Police investigating ‘unexplained’ body found in flat

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a flat.

Emergency services were called to a report of a woman found dead in a flat at 1.56pm on Tuesday, police say.

The death of the 53-year-old woman, whose body was found in Loose Lane, Sompting, is being treated as unexplained and further enquiries are ongoing.

A postmortem examination is due to take place this afternoon, with the outcome available tomorrow.

