COUNTY NEWS: Plans submitted for IKEA in Sussex

A planning application for a new IKEA store in Sussex has been formally submitted.

A plan for the store, which would be based in Lancing, West Sussex, has been submitted to Adur District Council by New Monks Farm Development Ltd.

A spokesman from IKEA said the new 32,000 m2 store will provide the full range of IKEA’s home furnishing products, alongside a restaurant, crèche, children’s play area and customer car park.

The IKEA store would generate 430 local jobs, in both full and part-time positions in a range of roles – from customer relations to interior design, the spokesman said.

Tim Farlam, Real Estate Manager for IKEA, said: “At IKEA we are committed to being a good neighbour and true partner in our local community.

“Prior to submitting the planning application, IKEA together with New Monks Farm Development Company met with the local community and considered their views.

“At IKEA our vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people.

“We want to make IKEA more accessible and are very excited to be opening a number of new stores around the UK.

“This site presents a great opportunity, given its scale, accessibility and location.

“A new store here would provide people from the greater Brighton area with relevant home furnishing solutions and will create local jobs.”

The IKEA store forms part of a £150 million regeneration proposal for New Monks Farm in Lancing, which also include plans for 600 new homes and a country park for residents.

The application is available to view in full on Adur District Council’s website under reference number AWDM/0961/17.