COUNTY NEWS: People and dogs evacuated from smoke-filled Sussex flats

People and animals had to be evacuated from a block of 14 flats after it caught fire last night, a fire service spokeman confirmed.

Firefighters rescued three people and led a further six people and two dogs to safety after the four-storey building in Eastbourne filled with smoke, a fire spokesperson said.

According to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, one person was taken to hospital by paramedics but everyone was accounted for in the incident, which was first reported at 10.15pm.

Three fire crews from Eastbourne and Pevensey used a large high pressure ventilation fan to clear the smoke along with six breathing apparatus and two hose reels.

The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental but no further details as to where it started are available at this time, a fire spokesperson said.

Firefighters stood down at 11.20pm with investigation work continuing through the night, the spokesperson added.

