COUNTY NEWS: Pedestrian in fatal police car collision named, as witnesses sought

An independent body investigating a fatal collision involving a pedestrian and a police car in Sussex his morning (August 25) is appealing for witnesses.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) has named the pedestrian who died at the scene as 79-year-old David Ormesher from Poole, Dorset.

The incident took place shortly before 1am near the junction of Edward Street and Devonshire Place in Brighton, when Sussex Police said its officers were responding to an emergency call.

The IPCC said Mr Ormesher died at the scene at around 2am.



An IPCC spokesperson said investigators attended the scene in the early hours of this morning and also attended the post incident procedures where the key police witnesses have provided their initial accounts.

The spokesperson added: "We have established that the marked police vehicle was responding to an emergency call at the time of the collision. Whether the vehicle was operating with lights and sirens activated and the speed of the vehicle is subject to investigation."



IPCC Associate Commissioner Tom Milsom said: “Our thoughts today are with all of those affected by this tragic incident. We are in contact with Mr Ormesher’s family to explain our role and offer our condolences.



“It is important for all of those affected that we establish the circumstances surrounding the collision and we would like to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything that could assist our investigators.”

Superintendent Paul Betts of Sussex Police said: “This is a tragic incident where a pedestrian was hit in Devonshire Place, Kemptown, by a police car responding to an emergency.

“The collision happened at about 12.50am and the officers immediately called for assistance and performed first aid, but sadly the man died.

“The officers involved are understandably extremely distraught.

“We have spoken with his family to whom I offer my deepest sympathies for this tragic incident.

“The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) is carrying out an independent investigation, which we will fully support. As a result we will not be able to comment further on the investigation.”

Witnesses are asked to contact the IPCC on 0800 029 4685 or via email at edwardstreetrti@ipcc.gsi.gov.uk