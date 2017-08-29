COUNTY NEWS: Overnight search for missing Sussex diver

Emergency services are searching for a Sussex diver off the Great Yarmouth coast this morning (August 29), HM Coastguard said.

The search for the diver,68, of Brighton, continues today following an overnight air and sea search which began on Monday night (August 28).

HM Coastguard said it was contacted at 6pm on Monday, with reports of a missing male diver 12 miles east of Great Yarmouth.

A search was then launched involving coastguard rescue helicopters and RNLI lifeboats.

A statement from HM Coastguard said: “The diver has not been found and the search continues this morning. The missing man is a 68 year old from the Brighton area who was diving on a wreck.”