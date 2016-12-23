COUNTY NEWS: ‘Naughtiest Little Elf’ prize goes to cat Arnie

The search for the nation’s ‘Naughtiest Little Elf’ has finished, with eight-year-old cat Arnie winning over judges at Redrow Homes with its cheeky Christmas antics.

The cat from Haywards Heath was caught pulling its best ‘I want to eat you’ face while eyeing up the family turkey.

The guilty kitty triumphed over a number of other mischievous festive elves, including numerous much-loved pets making themselves at home in the Christmas tree, and a guinea pig adorned with festive antlers.

Arnie and its family have won a £50 voucher for notonthehighstreet.com to spend this Christmas.

Owner Jemma Taylor said: “I would like to thank Redrow so much for Arnie’s win, I think this naughty cat deserves a treat with his winning voucher!”

Warren Hamilton, group digital marketing manager at Redrow Homes, said: “We have really enjoyed seeing the photos from our competition - they’ve certainly put us in the festive spirit!

“Alongside this competition, we have also launched a 24-day interactive advent calendar which includes more competitions, plus tips and tricks on everything from decorating your home, to alternative Christmas pudding recipes!

“We’ve worked with lifestyle brands including AO.com, Laura Ashley, Gousto, Taste Cocktails and Dulux, and we are looking forward to seeing the response to the surprises hiding behind each door of our ‘Advent Avenue’.

To view all of the Naughty Little Elves entries visit https://goo.gl/HSFNOi.

More information about Redrow’s ‘Advent Avenue’ can be found at https://www.redrow.co.uk/adventavenue/.

