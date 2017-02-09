COUNTY NEWS: Man dies following A27 collision

A man has died following a collision on the A27 earlier today (February 9).

The 59-year-old man from Sompting was treated by paramedics but sadly died at the scene, police have confirmed.

The coroner’s officer has also been informed.

The driver of a black BMW, a 58-year-old man from Climping, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital.

He was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and currently remains in police custody, a spokesman from Sussex Police said.

The fatal collision occured just after 6am this morning, where it was reported that a car and a pedestrian had been in collision in lane one eastbound between the A2025 Manor Road, Lancing and Old Shoreham Road, Coombes, police said.

Emergency services were called out to the scene at 6.05am this morning. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

According to police, the location was given as 500 metres east of the Lancing Manor roundabout and led to the A27 being closed to eastbound traffic between the roundabout and the A283 Steyning interchange.

The road was closed with diversions in place for much of the morning but reopened at around 11am.

Sergeant Alan Spicer from the Sussex Police Serious Collision Investigation team said: “We are appealing for anyone who was on that stretch of the A27 at around 6am on Thursday morning and who saw what happened.

“Witnesses can email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101 quoting Operation Anwick.”

