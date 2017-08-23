Search

COUNTY NEWS: Lorry drops gallons of paint over mile-long stretch of road

The lorry trailed paint over more than a mile of road between Worthing and Lancing
A transport lorry has dropped gallons of white paint on a Sussex Road.

There is currently a mile-long trail of white paint beginning near Brooklands lake and stretching all the way to the lorry outside Splashpoint Leisure Centre in Worthing.