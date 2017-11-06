COUNTY NEWS: Lewes Bonfire picture gallery

Restrictions on the number of people attending - and armed police on the streets because of terror attack concerns - did not stop Lewes celebrating Bonfire Night in the usual spectacular style.

Seven hours of celebrations featured magnificent tableaux and magnificent costumes as the six Lewes societies that participate in the evening made this year's celebrations memorable.

Lewes Bonfire 2017. Photo by Peter Cripps.

Borough Bonfire Society, Cliffe, Commercial Square, Waterloo, South Street and Southover marked the failure of the Gunpowder Plot in 1605 with their atmospeheric torchlit processions through the streets of the town.

Photos by Peter Cripps.