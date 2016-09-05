COUNTY NEWS: Gatwick runway reopens after inspection causes delays

Gatwick airport has apologised to customers whose flights were delayed after an inspection of the main runway.

Flights were diverted and put on hold as the airport switched to a stand in runway to support air traffic last night.

Unconfirmed sources suggest the inspection had revealed a ‘hole’ in the runway.

In a tweet, the airport said customer safety was a ‘number one priority’.

The main runway has now reopened and is operating as normal, the airport confirmed on Twitter.

Gatwick is one of the busiest single-runway airports in the world, with an estimated 40 million customers passing through last year.

