COUNTY NEWS: Families’ emotional tribute to victims of double killing

The families of Caroline Devlin and Susan Nicholson, who were tragically killed five years apart, have spoken of their love for the two mothers now their killer is behind bars.

Robert Trigg, an unemployed man from Worthing, was found guilty of the murder of Miss Nicholson, 52, in 2011 and manslaughter of Miss Devlin, 35, on Mother’s Day in 2006. He has been sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-partners, with a minimum of 25 years without parole. Click here for more on the court case. Following the sentencing, the victims’ families have shared their loving memories of Caroline and Susan with reporter James Butler.