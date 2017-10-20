Council proposes changes to Bognor town centre parking

West Sussex County Council has proposed a series of changes to town centre parking and waiting restrictions.

A notice, issued yesterday, would also see the end of all free bank holiday parking – where it is currently exempt from charges – if it comes into force.

The ‘amendments to waiting restrictions’ are listed as relating to Argyle Road, Bedford Street, Belmont Street, Chesshire Close, The Esplanade, Fitzleet Car Park Access Road, Glamis Street, London Road, Spencer Street, Steyne Street, Sudley Road, Walton Avenue, Walton Road and West Street.

The deadline for comments on the proposals is November 9.

Full details of the proposals in the notice can be viewed at www.westsussex.gov.uk which features a response form for any comments or objections, or at County Hall Chichester and Bognor Regis Library, London Road, during normal opening hours.

