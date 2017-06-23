Council confirms tip opening times are to extend

West Sussex County Council has confirmed Bognor and Littlehampton tips are set to open for longer as part of a trial.

A spokesman said opening times at both sites will be changing to 8am on weekdays instead of 10am, and 9am instead of 10am at weekends and bank holidays.

Both will still remain shut for two days a week – Thursday and Friday at Bognor and Tuesday and Wednesday for Littlehampton.

They said: “This will provide an extra eight hours for both sites throughout the week.

“This change is a trial and we will be reviewing it in the autumn.

“We listened to residents and businesses about their concerns regarding queues and have taken action, particularly as the problems have increased as the weather has warmed up.

“We want to trial changes to the opening times to see if it fixes the problems they have had. We are here to support residents and businesses in the county.

“Where they tell us something isn’t working we will always look at how we might be able to improve things.”

Councillor Francis Oppler has welcomed the change but called it ‘too little too late’.

