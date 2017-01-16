Council chief gets £117,000 – but rest of Arun poorest paid

Arun District Council has been challenged to boost average pay for workers – which ranks as the lowest in West Sussex.

On the same day councillors voted for a near six per cent pay increase for Arun chief executive Nigel Lynn, UKIP member Tony Dixon asked what the council was doing to address low wages.

According to Nomis figures, Arun workers take home an average of £415.20. The south east average is £566.

“Wage levels across the district are abysmal,” Mr Dixon said.

In response to Mr Dixon’s public question, at Arun full council last Wednesday, council leader Gill Brown said the authority was keen to encourage higher value jobs.

She pointed to Rolls Royce’s move to Bognor as a milestone and said the council was working with its partners to improve Arun’s economic growth offer.

Mrs Brown said research by the University of Chichester estimated the economic cost of Southern rail strikes at £11million a day, which may hinder progress if not resolved soon.

“We need this dispute to be resolved quickly as it is affecting business opportunities in the district and the county and may be influencing companies not to invest here,” she said.