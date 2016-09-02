Council chairman Braves the Shave

Arun District Council chairman, Cllr Stephen Haymes, paid a special visit to the barbers.

As part of his civic fundraising, Cllr Haymes participated in the Macmillan Cancer Support initiative Brave the Shave, and had all of his hair shaved off to raise money for charity. Cllr Haymes said: “I know it is called ‘Brave the Shave’ and it is a big step but not in the slight bit brave in comparision to the challenges that those with cancer face on a daily basis.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.