Could you be this Bognor pub’s ‘gin-ius’?

A Shripney pub is searching for a gin expert to become its first ever ‘Gin-ius’ who will design a new gin cocktail to be added to the pub’s menu later this year.

The Robin Hood Chef & Brewer pub on Shripney Road, Bognor Regis, is searching for aspiring drink experts to come up with a new gin creation, with the winner bagging themselves a year’s supply of gin, a £500 cash prize and the title of the pub’s first official ‘Gin-ius’.

Andrew Hill, general manager at the Robin Hood, said: “Gin is undergoing a huge revival and many of us would agree that a G&T is our tipple of choice. But while we might think we’re a gin expert, how many of us can actually claim to be a fully-fledged ‘Gin-ius’?

“We’re putting this to the test by challenging our guests to share what makes them the ultimate ‘Gin-ius’. Whether you prefer a slice of lime, a dash of cordial or a splash of fruit liqueur, tell us why you think you deserve to be our resident gin advisor and you could bag yourself the ultimate gin-lover’s prize - as well as the title of Chef & Brewer’s first official ‘Gin-ius’.

“We can’t wait to put Shripney’s gin-eral knowledge to the test!”

The chosen candidate will have to know their Gordon’s from their Hendricks to be in with a chance of winning the dream role, as well as demonstrating a passion for the nation’s favourite spirit.

To be in with a chance of winning the accolade, Shripney locals simply need to visit the Chef & Brewer website www.chefandbrewer.com/gin-ius/competition/ explaining why they think they could be the pub’s first ‘Gin-ius’ before August 7.

The chosen winner will need to be available week commencing Monday 28 August to create the premium gin cocktail.