Costa coffee coming to revamped Arun Leisure Centre

The final stage of a £1.4m refurbishment of the Arun Leisure Centre is about to begin.

Users have been warned there will be some disruption when work to upgrade and modernise the reception, cafe and first-floor changing rooms starts this Sunday, January 5.

In total �1.4m has been invested at the Arun Leisure Centre.ks16000905-2 SUS-160822-180318008

Costa coffee will be served from the new central reception and cafe ‘pod’, which is planned to make arrival and check in more efficient.

A temporary reception area will be set up from February 19.

Freedom Leisure won the contract to operate the leisure centre on behalf of Arun District Council from Inspire Leisure in April 2016, and a total of £1.4m has been invested to improve it, with completion planned for August of this year.

Freedom Leisure area manager Andrew Smith said: “We are pleased to be entering the final phase of work and while it will inevitably cause some disruption, we are confident that this will be kept to a minimum.

“The main entrance will move temporarily, some changing facilities will be relocated and the cafe will have a reduced menu but there will be no impact on the fitness or leisure facilities.”

Previous work saw both swimming pools re-tiled and the pool surround ‘refreshed’, work which saw the pools closed for around six weeks at the end of last year.

An ‘energy conservation programme’ was also undertaken, which includes a new high-tech air handling and water treatment solution and energy efficient lighting throughout the centre.

Councillor Paul Dendle, Arun District Council’s cabinet member for leisure and amenities, said: “These are exciting times at the Arun Leisure Centre, the first phase of work has already made a huge difference to the look and feel of the centre.

“With the fitness suite changing rooms being expanded and modernised along with the proposed work to the reception and cafe areas, the refurbished centre will be attractive, fit for purpose and a hub for community health and wellbeing for many years to come.

“It cements Arun’s reputation for investing in its leisure facilities.”

