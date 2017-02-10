Concerns over illegal CCTV at Bognor McDonald’s

Concerns have been raised over the CCTV in place at Bognor Regis McDonald’s, Oldlands Way.

The pole mounted camera is used by MET Parking to enforce the maximum 90 minute stay policy, however the Observer can reveal no planning permission application was made to install it.

A spokesperson for Arun District Council said: “I have spoken to our planning team and can confirm that planning permission is required for Pole Mounted CCTV cameras.

“We have no record of any planning permission application for the camera you mention at the McDonalds site.”

The news came to light after a reader made contact to raise their concerns.

They said: “Not a crime as such, but morally questionable if I’m correct. How many people have they caught? How much money received etc.”

McDonalds and MET Parking, which issues the parking tickets, were initially approached for comment on January 24 and have so far not replied.

