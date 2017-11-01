Concern growing for missing Bognor woman

The family of a 48-year-old woman missing from Bognor have made an appeal for her to return home, according to police.

Concerns is growing for the wellbeing of Helen Slaughter, who has been missing from her home in Barnham since 6am on Wednesday, November 1.

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find Helen and today released a direct appeal from her family.

Her husband Kenneth said: “We just want Helen to come home. We love her very much and if there are any problems we can sort them out when she returns home.

“We just want her to come home.”

Inspector Roy Hodder of the Missing Persons Team said: “We are really concerned about Helen and are appealing for the public to keep an eye out for her.

“Anyone who was out maybe walking their dogs or going to work on the morning of her disappearance can you please cast your mind back to see if you potentially saw her?

“This is out of character for Helen as she hasn’t been out of contact with her family for this long and they are desperate for news on her whereabouts.

“She may have taken shelter from the cold and we would appreciate it if people could check their barns, sheds or any other outhouses for any signs of someone sleeping within.”

Police describe her as 5ft 2ins, of small build and with short brown hair.

She normally wears glasses and was last seen wearing dark jeans, a light-coloured fleece and a woolly hat.

She has a bee tattoo on her right arm and a letter H tattoo on her top left arm, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 409 of 01/11.

In an emergency or if the person is in danger call 999.