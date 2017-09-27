Concern for missing Worthing teenager

Police are appealing for information regarding a 13-year-old who has gone missing from his home in Worthing.

In a statement, police said Anthony Norris, known as Tony, was last seen on Saturday night (September 23) at his home in Heene Road and it is believed he maybe with the street community in the town.

Anthony Norris, missing from Worthing. Pic: Sussex Police

Described as white, 5’ 7”, slim with short brown hair, police said he and was wearing a dark grey hoody, baseball cap and grey jogging bottoms, carrying a black Ellese bag.

Detective Sergeant Kate Witt said: “We are concerned about Tony due to his age and vulnerability. Please let us know if you see him or have any information about him.”

Contact police online or by emailing 101 quoting serial 367 of 25/09.