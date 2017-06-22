Concern for missing woman

Police are concerned for the welfare of a Chichester woman last seen at St Richard’s Hospital yesterday afternoon.

Zoe-Marie Mitchell, 30, is missing from Hunston, near Chichester.

She was last seen at St Richard’s Hospital in Chichester yesterday afternoon.

She is described as white, 5ft 1in, and of slim build with shoulder length brown hair.

Police are concerned about Zoe-Marie Mitchell because she has recently been made homeless.

Members of the public with any information which can help us find her should contact Sussex Police.

If you see Zoe-Marie or have any information about her whereabouts, it can be reported online quoting serial 1292 of 21/06/17.