Concern for missing Aldwick teenager

Police are concerned for the welfare of a teenager who has gone missing from his Aldwick home.

Sudanese teenager Jalal Musa Abdallah was last seen on Friday (August, 25) and it is believed he could be in the Brighton, Worthing or London areas, police said.

The 16-year-old, whose English is limited, is described by police as black, 5ft 3ins, of slight build, with short afro black hair and with brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a navy blue T-shirt with a white Nike picture on the front, white shorts and black Nike trainers, police said.

He was carrying a black sports bag with a grey Nike tracksuit believed to be inside.

Jalal has a long-standing bullet wound scar on his right knee and a single blade mark scar on both the right and left upper backs of his arms, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police online or call 101 quoting serial 1556 of 25/08.

In an emergency, or if the person is in danger, call 999.