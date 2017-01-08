Concern for missing 14-year-old from Ford

Police and family concerned for the safety of a 14-year-old from Ford, who has not been seen since Friday evening, a police spokesperson has said.

Dean Milburn left his addresson on Friday (January, 6) to make a pre-arranged visit to family in Crawley, the spokesperson said.

He was last seen getting on a train at Ford railway station just before 5.45pm, said the spokesperson.

However, he did not get off at Crawley and there is so far no evidence of his having got off at any other stations before or after that, up to its final destination at London Victoria, according to the spokesperson.

He is described by police as white, 5ft 6ins, and slim, with short black hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing dark jeans, black trainers, and a navy blue or black coat under a black raincoat, and has no mobile phone with him, said the spokesperson.

PC Steph Macdonald-Smith said: “Although there is no current evidence that Dean has come to any harm, and he enjoys travelling by train, we are increasingly concerned because this disappearance is out of character and he is vulnerable.

“If you saw Dean on that train, or have seen him on the railway system or elsewhere since then, please contact us via 101 or email 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk, quoting serial 1336 of 06/01.”

