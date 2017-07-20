Community urged to back new ‘Hotham Watch’ initiative

Attempted break-in incidents have prompted calls for the community to get behind the Neighbourhood Watch Scheme.

Councillor Steve Goodheart hosted a launch last Wednesday attended by residents and business owners (pictured).

Bognor neighbourhood watch partnership. L to R Nigel Lester, Drew Millar, Steve Goodhart and David Shepherd. Photo by Derek Martin.

He said it was a really good turn out and that he and Drew Millar, the co-ordinator of the Bognor Regis Neighbourhood Watch, hope residents from around Upper Bognor Road, London Road and Lyon Street in particular will join.

In order to enable this, cllr Goodheart and councillor Pat Dillon will be joining forces next Friday for the first of monthly meeting focused on ‘Hotham Watch’.

They will be joined by Mr Millar at The Regis School of Music, Sudley Road, from 3pm to 5pm.

For more information contact Cllr Goodheart on 01243 863319 or Drew Millar on 01243 824707.