Community coat rack about to return

Chichester’s Community Coat Rack is back and will relaunch this Saturday.

Last year more than 200 people are thought to have benefitted from the recycling of coats when the rack was run from February to April.

It will again be run by the Observer and the Four Streets Project – but this time it has a brand new location.

Observer chief reporter Steve Pickthall explained: “Chichester City Council has very kindly allowed us to run our coat rack under the covered portico of its Council House in North Street.

“We are delighted to again be part of an amazing but simple initiative, which is not only for the homeless, but for families struggling to pay to clothe their children.”

The rack will launch at 10am this Saturday and initially run until December 9 as a three-week trial.

We want people to again come and donate their coats so that people who need them can benefit. People can just leave them on the rack tidily or bring them to the Chichester Observer office.

Donna Ockenden runs the Four Streets Project, a group which goes out feeding the city’s homeless every night.

Donna said: “The message is again the same – if you have a spare coat, leave one, and if you need a coat, please take one.”

For more information on the coat rack ring Steve on 01243 534166.

The Four Streets is also hosting a vintage tea room at St Pancras Church, Chichester, on Saturday, 11am to 4pm, for the vulnerable. All welcome.