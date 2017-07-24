Classic cars at Middleton Fête

Have your say

A car show, summer fête and dog show helped to raise money for a hospice.

Around 90 veteran, vintage and classic vehicles visited Middleton on Sunday as part of the village’s annual summer fête and dog show.

Cars and military vehicles from the early 20s vied for attention with those of the late 90s, highlighting the way in which motoring has evolved over the decades.

Richard Armstead, long time classic car show organiser, said: “One of the most often heard comments from visitors is ‘My Dad had one of those’, and there are always fascinating stories and memories behind their bursts of excitement.”

The traditional dog show ran for most of the afternoon, with an abundance of wagging tails, most trying their best to behave according to their owners’ wishes.

The venue was also packed with other attractions, including historic re-enactments, dance demonstrations, stalls of all varieties, games for children of all ages and a large car boot sale.

Money raised from the day was donated to Chestnut Tree House, the hospice which provides specialist care to life-limited children in Sussex and South East Hampshire.

