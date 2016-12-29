Christmas spirit alive and well in Selsey

The spirit of Christmas shone brightly in Selsey when the community came together to put on a traditional Christmas Day lunch.

For the third year running, Danny and Julie Kelly of Julie’s Kitchen Dinners Direct and the Selsey Community Forum put on a free Christmas lunch for those in need.

The annual Christmas lunch is supported by volunteers and local businesses

The event is supported by a number of volunteers and local Selsey businesses, and not only do people come together to eat lunch, but Danny and Julie also ensure anyone who is housebound also receive a meal.

Danny (pictured) and Julie Kelly have organied the event for the last three years

